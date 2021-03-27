Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 522,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,097. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

