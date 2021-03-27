easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF opened at $12.65 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.