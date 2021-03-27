Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 152,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,975. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

