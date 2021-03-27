Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 903.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE EFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

