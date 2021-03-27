EBCoin (EBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One EBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

