eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $15.53 million and $3,873.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00330095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.