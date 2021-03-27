EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $777,797.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00612523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022936 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

