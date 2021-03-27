ECOSC One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,947.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00004535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a market cap of $2.20 million and $27,947.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

