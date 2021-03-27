Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,458,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616,499 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.50% of Edison International worth $594,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

EIX stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

