Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $74.11 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $74.11 million and $18.97 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00331814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,392,822 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

