Einsteinium Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $65.47 million and $5.25 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00330232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002422 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,390,072 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

