Elamachain (ELAMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.86 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

