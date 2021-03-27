Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCIA remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Electronic Tele-Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

