Ellaism Price Down 26.5% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $241,699.64 and $58.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.13 or 0.03057024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,224,684 coins and its circulating supply is 43,173,352 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars.

