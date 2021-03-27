ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.95 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and $4.95 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00618130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023122 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,748,948,454 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

