Elysian Market Cap Achieves $179,590.58 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $179,590.58 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

