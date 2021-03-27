EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,874,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

