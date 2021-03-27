Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 537.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

