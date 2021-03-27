Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGMCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,912. Emgold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.