Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EGMCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,912. Emgold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Emgold Mining
