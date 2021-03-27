Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

