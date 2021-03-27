Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMPR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Empire Petroleum
