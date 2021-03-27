Empirical Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up approximately 2.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 371,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.