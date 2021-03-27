Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for 9.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nordstrom worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 2,877,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,798. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

