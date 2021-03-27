Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,200 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 16.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,999. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

