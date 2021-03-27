Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,002 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.2% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock remained flat at $$22.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,916,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,253,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.