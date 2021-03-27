Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Empirical Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 2.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,263. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

