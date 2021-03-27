Empirical Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.7% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. 6,463,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

