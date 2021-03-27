Empirical Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 4.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TWTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,582,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,625. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

