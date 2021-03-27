Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.06

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.06 and traded as low as C$24.50. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 684,948 shares.

EDV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

