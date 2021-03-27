Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.47. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 496,557 shares changing hands.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.68.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$70,683. Insiders have sold 195,600 shares of company stock worth $1,442,850 over the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

