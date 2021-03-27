Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 337,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.4 days.

ENRFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of ENRFF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

