Energi (NRG) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006425 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $141.53 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00264211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.11 or 0.04046273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00051721 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,158,031 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.