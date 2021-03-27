Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $5,480.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 183% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

