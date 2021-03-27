Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 4,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

