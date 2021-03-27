Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in March

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 4,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
About Engie Brasil Energia
