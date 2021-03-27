Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 12,770 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of Everi worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

