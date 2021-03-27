Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 22,607 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

