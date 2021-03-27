Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,732 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.