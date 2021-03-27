Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of InMode by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of InMode stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
