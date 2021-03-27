Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of InMode by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

