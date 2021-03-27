Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 49,636 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.