Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 39,062 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.20% of Stride worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

LRN stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

