Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 40,806 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

LVS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

