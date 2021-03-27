Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 15,298 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $24,584,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

