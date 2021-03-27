Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 30,803 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

