Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,703 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 240,707 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.10 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

