Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,764 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 26.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Anaplan stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.