Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

