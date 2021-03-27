Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.15% of Delek US worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

