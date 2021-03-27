Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Shares of TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.