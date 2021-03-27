Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average is $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

