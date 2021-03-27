Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,643 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.79 on Friday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

