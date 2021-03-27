Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.86 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.82 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

